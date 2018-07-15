Don SwanBorn 28 June 1904. Died 23 July 1998
Don Swan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0104ac37-2c18-434f-bd3c-fb4bf4d13e08
Don Swan Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur Clyde Schwandt (June 28, 1904, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin – July 23, 1998, in Miami, Florida) was a musician best known for his song "Dream a Little Dream of Me" with Fabian Andre. He frequently used the stage name Don Swan and released many Latin jazz albums in the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Swan Tracks
Sort by
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon / La Furiosa
Jack Costanzo
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon / La Furiosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bei Mir Bist Du Schon / La Furiosa
Last played on
Back to artist