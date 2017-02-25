Kenneth Kugler
Kenneth Kugler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00ff3895-9869-4eb3-93dc-e5d9215aa101
Kenneth Kugler Tracks
Sort by
A River Runs Through It (1992) - "Haunted By Waters"
Mark Isham
A River Runs Through It (1992) - "Haunted By Waters"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A River Runs Through It (1992) - "Haunted By Waters"
Orchestra
Last played on
Nell (1994) - Welcome to Robbinsville (theme from Nell)
Mark Isham
Nell (1994) - Welcome to Robbinsville (theme from Nell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nell (1994) - Welcome to Robbinsville (theme from Nell)
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist