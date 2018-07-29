Sopranos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00fe4cd4-3169-46a6-8d0c-62cf26f1ddf4
Sopranos Tracks
Sort by
Mood Indigo
Sopranos
Mood Indigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mood Indigo
Last played on
In My Darkest Hour
Sopranos
In My Darkest Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Darkest Hour
Last played on
Out Of The Gallion
Sopranos
Out Of The Gallion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of The Gallion
Last played on
Last Mile Blues
Sopranos
Last Mile Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Mile Blues
Last played on
Memphis Shake
Sopranos
Memphis Shake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memphis Shake
Last played on
I Know That You Know
Sopranos
I Know That You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know That You Know
Last played on
Buddy Bolden Stomp
Sopranos
Buddy Bolden Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buddy Bolden Stomp
Last played on
Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
Sopranos
Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere You Go
Sopranos
Everywhere You Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everywhere You Go
Last played on
Trog's Blues
Sopranos
Trog's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trog's Blues
Last played on
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Sopranos
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist