Brothers in Rhythm are an English electronic music trio consisting of producers / remixers and DJs Steve Anderson, Dave Seaman and Alan Bremner. They have remixed and/or produced tracks by Lulu, M People, Secret Life, Rebekah Ryan, Seal, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, New Order, Dannielle Gaha, Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, Garbage, Placebo, Alanis Morissette, U2 and many others.

As Brothers in Rhythm they hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1991 with "Such a Good Feeling". It reached #14 in the UK Singles Chart upon re-issue in September 1991. In 1994 they released the single "Forever and a Day", billed as Brothers in Rhythm present Charvoni, but this was not very successful in the UK Singles Chart, only reaching #51., though it did become a hit in the UK clubs.