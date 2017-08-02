Evian ChristBorn 11 June 1989
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01m7mz6.jpg
Joshua Leary (born 11 June 1989), better known by the stage name Evian Christ, is an English electronic music producer, DJ and songwriter from Ellesmere Port, UK. He is signed to Tri Angle Records and to Kanye West’s publishing house, DONDA. He released his debut mixtape Kings and Them in 2012 and gained prominence as a collaborator on West's 2013 album Yeezus. He released a further EP on Tri Angle, Waterfall, in 2014.
In August 2015 he pulled out of Reading Festival after claiming to have been detained by security staff at the Leeds sister festival.
Waterfall
Waterfall
Thrown Like Jacks
Thrown Like Jacks
MYD
MYD
None Of Ya'll Don't Rap
None Of Ya'll Don't Rap
124th x Lariat (Evian Christ Edit)
124th x Lariat (Evian Christ Edit)
Sweet Freedom STFU mix
Sweet Freedom STFU mix
F**K Idol
F**K Idol
Venter
Venter
Salt Carousel
Salt Carousel
Propeller
Propeller
Untitled
Untitled
