Joshua Leary (born 11 June 1989), better known by the stage name Evian Christ, is an English electronic music producer, DJ and songwriter from Ellesmere Port, UK. He is signed to Tri Angle Records and to Kanye West’s publishing house, DONDA. He released his debut mixtape Kings and Them in 2012 and gained prominence as a collaborator on West's 2013 album Yeezus. He released a further EP on Tri Angle, Waterfall, in 2014.

In August 2015 he pulled out of Reading Festival after claiming to have been detained by security staff at the Leeds sister festival.