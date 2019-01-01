Jacob S. Sinclair (born March 7, 1985) is a Grammy-nominated American record producer, musician, singer, and songwriter. His production and songwriting credits include Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pink, New Politics, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gin Wigmore, and Train. Sinclair co-wrote and produced Panic! at the Disco's Pray For The Wicked and Death of a Bachelor albums (which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200) and produced Weezer's 2016 Weezer (White Album). Both were nominated for Best Rock Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. He co-wrote and produced "Uma Thurman" by Fall Out Boy, which debuted at number one on the U.S. iTunes Chart, reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified 2X Platinum by the RIAA in December 2015. Sinclair received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for his work as engineer and bassist on Taylor Swift's "Everything Has Changed" alongside producer Butch Walker. He co-wrote and produced the debut single, "She Looks So Perfect" by 5 Seconds of Summer that peaked at number one in over five countries and won Song of the Year at the 2014 ARIA Awards. Sinclair is the former bassist of the indie/pop rock band The Films and the lead singer and producer of the indie pop duo Alohaha. In November 2018 Sinclair won the Spotify Secret Genius Award for best rock producer.