灰野敬二
Keiji Haino (灰野 敬二 Haino Keiji; born May 3, 1952) is a Japanese musician and singer-songwriter whose work has included rock, free improvisation, noise music, percussion, psychedelic music, minimalism and drone music. He has been active since the 1970s and continues to record regularly and in new styles.
All Things Will Be Reduced To Equal (Part 1)
All Things Will Be Reduced To Equal Dお Tっっ3 BBRc MMMあ元 (Part 2)
Why is the Courtesy of the Prey Always Confused with the Courtesy of the Hunters Pt 1
Snow Is Frequent, Though Light, In Winter
Aus Den Sieben Tagen: V. Nachtmusik
Koko
