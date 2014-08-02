Rex SmithBorn 19 September 1955
Rex Smith
1955-09-19
Rex Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Rex Smith (born September 19, 1955) is an American actor and singer. Smith made his acting debut in the Broadway play Grease in 1978. He is noted for his role as Jesse Mach in the 1985 television series Street Hawk; being the first actor to play the Marvel Comics superhero Daredevil in live action; and being a singer and stage actor. During the late 1970s, Smith was popular as a teen idol. He was featured regularly in 16 Magazine and Tiger Beat. He also had a gold Top 10 single, "You Take My Breath Away" in 1979.
