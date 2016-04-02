Elly StoneBorn 30 May 1927
Elly Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00ef5465-08af-48d1-a075-c903020abcad
Elly Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Elly Stone (born May 30, 1927) is an American singer and actress best known for her interpretations of the music of Jacques Brel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elly Stone Tracks
Sort by
Carousel
Elly Stone
Carousel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carousel
Last played on
I Loved
Elly Stone
I Loved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Loved
Last played on
Timid Frieda
Elly Stone
Timid Frieda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timid Frieda
Last played on
Auld Lang Syne
Elly Stone
Auld Lang Syne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
My Childhood
Elly Stone
My Childhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Childhood
Last played on
Elly Stone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist