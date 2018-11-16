The Brno Philharmonic (Czech: Filharmonie Brno) is a Czech orchestra based in Brno, the Czech Republic. Its principal concert venue in Brno is the Besední dům. The orchestra also performs regularly in the Janacek Opera House in Brno. The orchestra receives state support from the city of Brno, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic and the South Moravian Region (Jihomoravský kraj). The orchestra's current Intendantin is Marie Kučerová.

The precursor ensemble to the orchestra, the Czech Symphony Orchestra, began its existence in the 1870s and was resident at the Besední dům. The orchestra had to vacate the Besední dům during the time of 1953-1957. During this period, the current Brno Philharmonic was formed in 1956 with the merger of the Radio Orchestra and the Brno Region Symphony Orchestra. Břetislav Bakala served as the newly formed orchestra's first principal conductor of the new orchestra, from 1956 to 1958. The orchestra again vacated the Besední dům in 1989, but returned permanently in 1995.