Nils Schweckendiek
Den Vantande ("He Who Waits")
Karl Johan Moring
Aamulla ("In The Morning")
Erkki Melartin
Morgenlied ("Morning Song")
Karl Collan
Paimenten Jaahyvaiset Pyhalle Perheelle (Shepherds' Farewell)
Hector Berlioz
Nu ar sommarn har (Summer is here)
Erik Bergman
