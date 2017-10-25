Hector ZazouBorn 11 July 1948. Died 8 September 2008
Hector Zazou
1948-07-11
Hector Zazou Biography (Wikipedia)
Hector Zazou (July 11, 1948 – September 8, 2008) was a prolific French composer and record producer who worked with, produced, and collaborated with an international array of recording artists. He worked on his own and other artists' albums, including Sandy Dillon, Mimi Goese, Barbara Gogan, Sevara Nazarkhan, Carlos Núñez, Italian group PGR, Anne Grete Preus, Laurence Revey, and Sainkho since 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mountain Wind [Hector Zazou Mix]
Mamer
Mountain Wind [Hector Zazou Mix]
Mountain Wind [Hector Zazou Mix]
Last played on
The Artificial Light
Johnny Borrell
The Artificial Light
The Artificial Light
Last played on
Razvivay, Dobro
Hector Zazou
Razvivay, Dobro
Razvivay, Dobro
Last played on
Attainable Border: South
Hector Zazou
Attainable Border: South
Attainable Border: South
Performer
Last played on
