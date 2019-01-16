Robert Tench also known as Bobby Tench, is a British vocalist, guitarist, sideman, songwriter and arranger. He is also credited on recordings as Bob Tench and Bobby Gass.

He is best known for his work with Freddie King and Van Morrison, as well as a member of The Jeff Beck Group, Humble Pie, Streetwalkers and The Van Morrison Band. He was also associated with Hummingbird and Gass, as a founding member.

At the start of his career he performed and recorded with Gass and also appeared with Gonzalez, before joining the Jeff Beck Group. He recorded with Ginger Baker before touring with Beck, Bogert & Appice as vocalist and recording sessions with Linda Lewis. Associations with Wailer Junior Marvin and the blues, rock guitarist Freddie King followed.

He signed to A&M Records and formed Hummingbird, later joining Roger Chapman and Charlie Whitney in Streetwalkers. During this period he had brief associations with Boxer and Widowmaker, recording album tracks with each before working with Van Morrison. When his commitments with Morrison came to an end he moved on to work and record with Eric Burdon, also Axis Point, before Steve Marriott included him as an official band member in a new lineup of Humble Pie.