Monie Love (born Simone Johnson; 2 July 1970) is an English rapper and radio personality in the United States. She is a well-respected figure in British hip hop, and made an impact with American hip-hop audiences as a protégé of American emcee Queen Latifah, as well as through her membership in the late-1980s/early-1990s hip-hop group Native Tongues. Love was one of the first BritHop artists to be signed and distributed worldwide by a major record label. Love was born in the Battersea area of Wandsworth, London. She is the daughter of a London-based, jazz musician father.