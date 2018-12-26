Monie Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dj10b.jpg
1970-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00e8c9fb-546f-481e-b529-6ec23f3b3f72
Monie Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Monie Love (born Simone Johnson; 2 July 1970) is an English rapper and radio personality in the United States. She is a well-respected figure in British hip hop, and made an impact with American hip-hop audiences as a protégé of American emcee Queen Latifah, as well as through her membership in the late-1980s/early-1990s hip-hop group Native Tongues. Love was one of the first BritHop artists to be signed and distributed worldwide by a major record label. Love was born in the Battersea area of Wandsworth, London. She is the daughter of a London-based, jazz musician father.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monie Love Performances & Interviews
- UK hip-hop pioneer Monie Love's in-depth interview for Black History Monthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m9nt8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m9nt8.jpg2018-09-27T16:05:00.000ZUK hip-hop pioneer talks about her journey from South London to New Yorkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m9lhs
UK hip-hop pioneer Monie Love's in-depth interview for Black History Month
Monie Love Tracks
Sort by
Ladies First
Queen Latifah
Ladies First
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
Ladies First
Last played on
It's A Shame
Monie Love
It's A Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
It's A Shame
Last played on
Grandpa's Party
Monie Love
Grandpa's Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
Grandpa's Party
Last played on
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
De La Soul
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmt.jpglink
Buddy (Native Tongue Decision) (feat. Jungle Brothers, Queen Latifah, Monie Love & Q‐Tip)
Last played on
Monie In The Middle
Monie Love
Monie In The Middle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
Monie In The Middle
Last played on
It's A Shame (My Sister)
Monie Love
It's A Shame (My Sister)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
It's A Shame (My Sister)
Last played on
Born 2 B.R.E.E.D.
Monie Love
Born 2 B.R.E.E.D.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
Born 2 B.R.E.E.D.
Last played on
Slice Of Da Pie
Monie Love
Slice Of Da Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj10b.jpglink
Slice Of Da Pie
Last played on
Playlists featuring Monie Love
Monie Love Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist