Billy StewartUS soul scat vocalist/pianist. Born 24 March 1937. Died 17 January 1970
Billy Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0222k5n.jpg
1937-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00e737fe-6a38-4401-acd1-707cc0dd1952
Billy Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
William Larry Stewart II (March 24, 1937 – January 17, 1970) was an American rhythm and blues singer and pianist who was popular during the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Stewart Tracks
Sort by
Sitting In The Park
Billy Stewart
Sitting In The Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
Sitting In The Park
Last played on
Summertime
Billy Stewart
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
I Do Love You
Billy Stewart
I Do Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
I Do Love You
Last played on
Everyday I Have The Blues
Billy Stewart
Everyday I Have The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
Strange Feeling
Billy Stewart
Strange Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
Strange Feeling
Last played on
Cross My Heart
Billy Stewart
Cross My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
Cross My Heart
Last played on
A Fat Boy Can Cry
Billy Stewart
A Fat Boy Can Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222k5n.jpglink
A Fat Boy Can Cry
Last played on
Get Down On It
Billy Stewart
Get Down On It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Down On It
Performer
Last played on
Billy Stewart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist