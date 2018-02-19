Margaret SutherlandBorn 20 November 1897. Died 12 August 1984
1897-11-20
Margaret Sutherland Biography
Margaret Ada Sutherland AO OBE (20 November 1897 – 12 August 1984) was an Australian composer, among the best-known female musicians her country has produced.
Margaret Sutherland Tracks
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Concerto for String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
