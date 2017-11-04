Manuel GöttschingBorn 9 September 1952
Manuel Göttsching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00e3ab6b-4c4f-4ed6-991f-461a0ffa01b3
Manuel Göttsching Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Göttsching (born September 9, 1952 in Berlin) is a German musician and composer.
As the leader of the groups Ash Ra Tempel and Ashra in the 1970s and 80s, as well as a solo artist, he is one of the most important guitarists of the Krautrock (also known as Kosmische Musik) genre. He also participated in the Cosmic Jokers sessions. His style and technique influenced dozens of artists in the post-Eno ambient and Berlin School of electronic music scenes in the 1980s and 1990s.
In 2000, Göttsching and Klaus Schulze released a studio album and a live album as Ash Ra Tempel. The live album was recorded as part of the Cornucopea concerts curated by Julian Cope at the Royal Festival Hall in London .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manuel Göttsching Tracks
Sort by
E2 E4
Manuel Göttsching
E2 E4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E2 E4
Last played on
Remis
Manuel Göttsching
Remis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remis
...Und Souveränität
Manuel Göttsching
...Und Souveränität
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
...Und Souveränität
Hoheit Weicht (Nicht Ohne Schwung...)
Manuel Göttsching
Hoheit Weicht (Nicht Ohne Schwung...)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoheit Weicht (Nicht Ohne Schwung...)
Ehrenvoller Kampf
Manuel Göttsching
Ehrenvoller Kampf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ehrenvoller Kampf
Damen-Eleganza
Manuel Göttsching
Damen-Eleganza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Damen-Eleganza
Ansatz
Manuel Göttsching
Ansatz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ansatz
...Und Mittelspiel
Manuel Göttsching
...Und Mittelspiel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
...Und Mittelspiel
Gemäßigter Aufbruch
Manuel Göttsching
Gemäßigter Aufbruch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gemäßigter Aufbruch
Ruhige Nervosität
Manuel Göttsching
Ruhige Nervosität
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruhige Nervosität
Shuttlecock
Manuel Göttsching
Shuttlecock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shuttlecock
Last played on
Sunrain
Manuel Göttsching
Sunrain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrain
Last played on
Manuel Göttsching Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist