Orchestre National de LyonFormed 1969
Orchestre National de Lyon
1969
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre National de Lyon (ONL) is a French orchestra based in Lyon. Its primary concert venue is l'Auditorium de Lyon. The orchestra operates with the help of a subsidy from the French Ministry of Culture and from the Rhône-Alpes regional council. The current general director of the orchestra is Aline Sam-Giao.
Danse sacree for harp and strings
Claude Debussy
Danse sacree for harp and strings
Last played on
Last played on
La Cathedrale engloutie (Preludes, Bk.1)
Claude Debussy
La Cathedrale engloutie (Preludes, Bk.1)
Last played on
Last played on
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Last played on
Last played on
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Last played on
Last played on
Panambi - Ballet suite
Alberto Ginastera
Panambi - Ballet suite
Conductor
Last played on
Conductor
Last played on
Danse de la poupée (La boite a joujoux)
Claude Debussy
Danse de la poupée (La boite a joujoux)
Last played on
Last played on
Orphée et Eurydice: Overture
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orphée et Eurydice: Overture
Last played on
Last played on
Symphony No. 3 in C major (3rd mv)
George Enescu
Symphony No. 3 in C major (3rd mv)
Last played on
Last played on
Pelleas Et Melisande - Act 3
Claude Debussy
Pelleas Et Melisande - Act 3
Last played on
Last played on
Suite Bergamasque - No.3 "Claire de Lune"
Claude Debussy
Suite Bergamasque - No.3 "Claire de Lune"
Last played on
Last played on
Les Offrandes oubliees - meditation symphonique
Olivier Messiaen
Les Offrandes oubliees - meditation symphonique
Last played on
Last played on
Suite Bergamasque - Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
Suite Bergamasque - Clair de lune
Last played on
Last played on
Pagodes [no.1 of Estampes] orch. Grainger [orig. for piano]
Claude Debussy
Pagodes [no.1 of Estampes] orch. Grainger [orig. for piano]
Last played on
Last played on
Gaspard de la Nuit - Scarbo
Maurice Ravel
Gaspard de la Nuit - Scarbo
Last played on
Last played on
Danse générale (Daphnis et Chloé)
Maurice Ravel
Danse générale (Daphnis et Chloé)
Last played on
Last played on
Danse 'Tarantelle styrienne'
Claude Debussy
Danse 'Tarantelle styrienne'
Last played on
Last played on
Harold in Italy, Op.16, 3rd mvt.
Hector Berlioz
Harold in Italy, Op.16, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
Last played on
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture
Hector Berlioz
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture
Last played on
Last played on
Prelude from Suite bergamasque
Claude Debussy
Prelude from Suite bergamasque
Last played on
Last played on
Rhapsodie for alto saxophone and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Rhapsodie for alto saxophone and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
La danse de Puck (Preludes Book 1)
Claude Debussy
La danse de Puck (Preludes Book 1)
Last played on
Last played on
Marche des 'Davidsbuendler' contre les philistins (Carnaval, Op.9)
Robert Schumann
Marche des 'Davidsbuendler' contre les philistins (Carnaval, Op.9)
Last played on
Last played on
Petite Suite; Cortege
Claude Debussy
Petite Suite; Cortege
Last played on
Last played on
Menuet pompeux
Emmanuel Chabrier
Menuet pompeux
Last played on
Last played on
Iberia
Claude Debussy
Iberia
Iberia
Last played on
Clair de Lune
Claude Debussy
Clair de Lune
Last played on
Last played on
Adelson E Salvini - Act 1 Romanza: Dopa l'oscuro nembo
Vincenzo Bellini
Adelson E Salvini - Act 1 Romanza: Dopa l'oscuro nembo
Last played on
Last played on
Circulating Ocean: Waves From The Ocean
Toshio Hosokawa
Circulating Ocean: Waves From The Ocean
Last played on
Last played on
L'isle joyeuse orch Molinari
Claude Debussy
L'isle joyeuse orch Molinari
Orchestra
Last played on
Orchestra
Last played on
Notations II For Orchestra
Pierre Boulez
Notations II For Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Conductor
Last played on
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
Last played on
Last played on
Symphonie fantastique (Op.14), 2nd movement; Un Bal (Valse)
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique (Op.14), 2nd movement; Un Bal (Valse)
Last played on
Last played on
Lauriers (Cyprès et Lauriers, Op 156)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Lauriers (Cyprès et Lauriers, Op 156)
Last played on
Last played on
Madama Butterfly - opera vers. "standard" in 3 acts [Paris, 1906]
Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly - opera vers. "standard" in 3 acts [Paris, 1906]
Last played on
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi - opera in 1 act [no.3 of "Il trittico"]
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in 1 act [no.3 of "Il trittico"]
Last played on
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 'Organ Symphony' (Finale)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 'Organ Symphony' (Finale)
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
Harold in Italy: March of the Pilgrims
Leonard Slatkin, Lise Bertaud, Orchestre National de Lyon & Hector Berlioz
Harold in Italy: March of the Pilgrims
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
Reverie et caprice Op.8 for violin and orchestra
Leonard Slatkin, Giovanni Radivo, Hector Berlioz & Orchestre National de Lyon
Reverie et caprice Op.8 for violin and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-24T19:58:43
24
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-23T19:58:43
23
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
