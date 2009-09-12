The Golden DogsFormed 2001
The Golden Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00dd15c9-a16b-4c6a-b9ec-941be6b51f4e
The Golden Dogs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Golden Dogs are a pop-rock band based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Formed in 2001, the band is known for their wild, energetic live shows and were labelled as one of the best live bands in Canada by Chart Magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Golden Dogs Tracks
Sort by
Construction Worker
The Golden Dogs
Construction Worker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Construction Worker
Last played on
The Golden Dogs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist