The Performers1960s soul group who recorded with Mirwood. Formed 1969
The Performers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00dc019e-9d65-4d78-ae56-62beca218245
The Performers Tracks
Sort by
A Long Goodbye
The Performers
A Long Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Long Goodbye
Last played on
Will The Circle Be Unbroken?
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Will The Circle Be Unbroken?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpb.jpglink
Will The Circle Be Unbroken?
Last played on
I Wanna Walk You Home
The Performers
I Wanna Walk You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Walk You Home
Last played on
Electric Fog
The Performers
Electric Fog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electric Fog
Last played on
Gela
The Performers
Gela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gela
Last played on
That Day When She Needed Me
The Performers
That Day When She Needed Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Day When She Needed Me
Last played on
North and Pulaski
The Performers
North and Pulaski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North and Pulaski
Last played on
Superstar
The Performers
Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superstar
Last played on
The Performers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist