Gene AmmonsBorn 14 April 1925. Died 23 July 1974
1925-04-14
Gene Ammons Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene "Jug" Ammons (April 14, 1925 – August 6, 1974), also known as "The Boss", was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. The son of boogie-woogie pianist Albert Ammons, Gene Ammons is remembered for his accessible music, steeped in soul and R&B, but his career was hampered by two incarcerations on drugs charges.
