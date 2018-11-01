John FeeleyBorn 24 May 1955
John Feeley
1955-05-24
John Feeley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Feeley (born 24 May 1955) an Irish classical guitarist, and a teacher and editor of guitar music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Feeley Tracks
Mairi Bhan Og
Mairi Bhan Og
Mountains of Mourne
Mountains of Mourne
The Star of the County Down
The Star of the County Down
Skye Boat Song
Skye Boat Song
