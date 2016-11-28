Christopher HogwoodBorn 10 September 1941. Died 24 September 2014
Christopher Hogwood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n3qhf.jpg
1941-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00db6f13-4ec4-4ff9-ab10-07340b511e97
Christopher Hogwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Jarvis Haley Hogwood CBE (10 September 1941 – 24 September 2014) was an English conductor, harpsichordist, writer, and musicologist. Founder of the early music ensemble the Academy of Ancient Music, he was an authority on historically informed performance and a leading figure in the early music revival of the late 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Hogwood Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 1 in D major (3rd mvt)
Charles‐François Gounod
Symphony No 1 in D major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
Georg Philipp Telemann
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 7 in B minor
William Boyce
Symphony No 7 in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghf0h.jpglink
Symphony No 7 in B minor
Last played on
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major (1st mvt)
Charles‐François Gounod
Symphony No 1 in D major (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major (1st mvt)
Last played on
Suite in C minor comp Hogwood (Gigue)
Louis Couperin
Suite in C minor comp Hogwood (Gigue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3qhf.jpglink
Suite in C minor comp Hogwood (Gigue)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major (4th mvt)
Charles‐François Gounod
Symphony No 1 in D major (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major (4th mvt)
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
The Princess of Persia
Henry Purcell
The Princess of Persia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Princess of Persia
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 1 in D major, K 412
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 1 in D major, K 412
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 1 in D major, K 412
Last played on
Pulcinella (Overture)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella (Overture)
Last played on
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
François Couperin
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
Last played on
Rinaldo (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Rinaldo (Overture)
Last played on
Troisième leçon de ténèbres
François Couperin
Troisième leçon de ténèbres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Troisième leçon de ténèbres
Last played on
Petite symphonie for 9 wind instruments in B flat major, 4th mvt; Finale (Allegretto)
Charles‐François Gounod
Petite symphonie for 9 wind instruments in B flat major, 4th mvt; Finale (Allegretto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Petite symphonie for 9 wind instruments in B flat major, 4th mvt; Finale (Allegretto)
Last played on
A Lobster Falls in Love with a Pearl (On tourne!)
Bohuslav Martinu
A Lobster Falls in Love with a Pearl (On tourne!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
A Lobster Falls in Love with a Pearl (On tourne!)
Last played on
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
Last played on
Concerto à 5 in F major, Op 9 No 3
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Concerto à 5 in F major, Op 9 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghf0h.jpglink
Concerto à 5 in F major, Op 9 No 3
Last played on
Cantata No 202, 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 202, 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 202, 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten'
Last played on
The Fall of the Leafe
Martin Peerson
The Fall of the Leafe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3qhf.jpglink
The Fall of the Leafe
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
Last played on
Mad Bess of Bedlam, Z.370
Henry Purcell
Mad Bess of Bedlam, Z.370
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Mad Bess of Bedlam, Z.370
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Choir
Last played on
Flute Concerto in G major, K 313 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto in G major, K 313 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Flute Concerto in G major, K 313 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
L'Olimpiade (Sinfonia)
Antonio Vivaldi
L'Olimpiade (Sinfonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
L'Olimpiade (Sinfonia)
Last played on
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
George Frideric Handel
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Athalia: Act 3; Final scene
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
Last played on
Overture No 3 in G major
Thomas Arne
Overture No 3 in G major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Overture No 3 in G major
Last played on
Concerto in A minor, Op 9 No 5
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in A minor, Op 9 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in A minor, Op 9 No 5
Last played on
Ottone in Villa: Overture
Antonio Vivaldi
Ottone in Villa: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Ottone in Villa: Overture
Ensemble
Last played on
Pulcinella
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 6 No 1
Last played on
Finale, 'The Dargason' (St Paul's Suite)
Gustav Holst
Finale, 'The Dargason' (St Paul's Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Finale, 'The Dargason' (St Paul's Suite)
Last played on
Acis and Galatea, orch. Mozart (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea, orch. Mozart (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Acis and Galatea, orch. Mozart (Overture)
Orchestra
Last played on
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)
Last played on
Sonata no. 8 in G major: Minuet (& 4 variations)
Thomas Arne
Sonata no. 8 in G major: Minuet (& 4 variations)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Sonata no. 8 in G major: Minuet (& 4 variations)
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: iii. Tempo di Gavotta
William Boyce
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: iii. Tempo di Gavotta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghf0h.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 in D minor: iii. Tempo di Gavotta
Last played on
An Evening Hymn
Henry Purcell
An Evening Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
An Evening Hymn
Last played on
Ein steter Kampf ist unser Leben
Carl Maria von Weber
Ein steter Kampf ist unser Leben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Ein steter Kampf ist unser Leben
Last played on
Pulcinella (XIX. Allegro assai)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella (XIX. Allegro assai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella (XIX. Allegro assai)
Sinfonia for cello and continuo (IV. Presto)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Sinfonia for cello and continuo (IV. Presto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Sinfonia for cello and continuo (IV. Presto)
Performer
Pulcinella (XVII. Vivo)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella (XVII. Vivo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Pulcinella (XVII. Vivo)
Trio Sonata No.1 in G major (I. Moderato)
Domenico Gallo
Trio Sonata No.1 in G major (I. Moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3qhf.jpglink
Trio Sonata No.1 in G major (I. Moderato)
Playlists featuring Christopher Hogwood
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-17T19:44:31
17
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-17T19:44:31
17
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev62mb
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-30T19:44:31
30
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-31T19:44:31
31
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-04T19:44:31
4
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Christopher Hogwood News
Christopher Hogwood Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist