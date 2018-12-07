Treetop FlyersFormed 2009
Treetop Flyers
2009
Treetop Flyers Biography (Wikipedia)
Treetop Flyers are an English folk rock band based in London, England. They won the Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent Competition 2011. and released their debut album The Mountain Moves on Loose on 29 April 2013 and on Partisan Records in the US on 25 June 2013.
Treetop Flyers Tracks
Warning Bell
Sweet Greens & Blues
Astral Plane
Flea Drops
I Knew I'd Find You
You, Darling You
31 Years
Houses Are Burning
Things Will Change
Is it All Worth It?
Waiting On You
It's About Time
Dissapearing Kind
Long Cold Winter
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Treetop Flyers, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Treetop Flyers, Gangstagrass, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Treetop Flyers, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Treetop Flyers, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T20:15:10
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist