Treetop Flyers are an English folk rock band based in London, England. They won the Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent Competition 2011. and released their debut album The Mountain Moves on Loose on 29 April 2013 and on Partisan Records in the US on 25 June 2013.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia