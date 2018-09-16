Aapo HäkkinenBorn 1976
Aapo Häkkinen
1976
Aapo Häkkinen Biography (Wikipedia)
Aapo Häkkinen (born 1976) is a Finnish harpsichordist, clavichordist and organist.
Aapo Häkkinen Tracks
Fantasia for keyboard (MB.28.46) in D minor [no.41 from "My Lady Nevell's book"]
William Byrd
Humoreske (Fantasiestücke, Op 88, No 2)
Robert Schumann
Goodnight Ground for keyboard (MB.27.42) in C major
William Byrd
Pavan and two galliards MB.27.15 (The Earl of Salisbury)
William Byrd
Adventlied, Op. 71: IV. O Herr von grosser Huld und Treue
Robert Schumann
Adventlied, Op. 71: III. Und wo du kommest hergezogen
Robert Schumann
Adventlied, Op. 71: II. Allmächt'ger Herrscher ohne Speere
Robert Schumann
Adventlied, Op. 71: I. Dein König kommt in niedern Hüllen
Robert Schumann
Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in D major BWV.1050
Johann Sebastian Bach
Pavana lachrimae (after John Dowland) for keyboard (MB.28.54)
William Byrd
Pavan and galliard for keyboard (MB.28.70) in G major 'Quadran'
William Byrd
Alman
William Byrd
Sinfonia VII in C: 1st mvt (Allegro)
Aapo Häkkinen
Goodnight Ground in C
William Byrd
