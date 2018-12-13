Irwin KostalBorn 1 October 1911. Died 23 November 1994
Irwin Kostal
1911-10-01
Irwin Kostal Biography (Wikipedia)
Irwin Kostal (October 1, 1911 – November 23, 1994) was an American musical arranger of films and an orchestrator of Broadway musicals.
Irwin Kostal Tracks
Jolly Holiday (Mary Poppins)
Robert B. Sherman
Hushabye Mountain
Richard M. Sherman
Overture from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Irwin Kostal
Prelude and The Sound of Music
Julie Andrews
The Roses Of Success
Richard M. Sherman
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Richard M. Sherman
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Overture
Irwin Kostal
The Sound Of Music Overture
Irwin Kostal
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Prologue)
Leonard Bernstein
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Richard M. Sherman, Richard B. Sherman and Irwin Kostal
Jet Song from West Side Story (arr. for 2 pianos)
Leonard Bernstein
The Sound of Music (1965) "The Sound of Music"
Richard Richards, Irwin Kostal & Studio Orchestra
Doll on a Music Box
Richard M. Sherman
Mary Poppins Overture
Disney Studio Orchestra
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1965) - Doll on the Music Box/Truly Scrumptious
Shermann Bros, Irwin Kostal & Studio Orchestra
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1965) - Posh
Shermann Bros, Irwin Kostal & Studio Orchestra
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1965) - Main Titles
Shermann Bros, Irwin Kostal & Studio Orchestra
Posh
Richard M. Sherman
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Scherzo; Finale)
Leonard Bernstein
Cool
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Irwin Kostal, Ramin & Stephen Ashfield
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
Mambo
Gonzalo Grau
STAY AWAKE
JULIE ANDREWS & Irwin Kostal
Jolly Holiday (from Mary Poppins, film score)
Robert B. Sherman
One hand, one heart (from West Side Story, film score)
Leonard Bernstein
Fiorello! - Little Tin Box
Irwin Kostal
