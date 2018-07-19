Svend S. SchultzBorn 30 December 1914. Died 6 June 1998
1913-12-30
Svend Simon Schultz (December 30, 1913 – June 6, 1998) was a Danish composer and conductor. A pupil of Poul Schierbeck.
Now the midsummer comes in (Midsummer Song)
Now the midsummer comes in (Midsummer Song)
Now the midsummer comes in (Midsummer Song)
