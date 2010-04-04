Alex GardnerScottish singer-songwriter. Born 23 July 1991
Alex Gardner
1991-07-23
Alex Gardner Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Gardner, now known professionally as A-L-X (born 23 July 1991, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish pop singer. He released two singles in 2010 as Alex Gardner, "I'm Not Mad" and "Feeling Fine", before changing his stage name to A-L-X and releasing his third single, "Beautiful Criminal", in 2014..
Alex Gardner Tracks
I'm Not Mad
Alex Gardner
I'm Not Mad
I'm Not Mad
There Goes My Heart
Alex Gardner
There Goes My Heart
There Goes My Heart
