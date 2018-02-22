Martin DuffyBorn 18 May 1967
Martin Duffy
1967-05-18
Martin Duffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Bernard Duffy (born 18 May 1967 in Birmingham) is an English keyboardist who originally played in Felt and currently plays with Primal Scream.
Martin Duffy Performances & Interviews
Martin Duffy Tracks
Trippin' on Your Love
Martin Duffy
Trippin' on Your Love
Trippin' on Your Love
Last played on
100% Or Nothing
Primal Scream
100% Or Nothing
100% Or Nothing
Last played on
Snowbound
Martin Duffy
Snowbound
Snowbound
Last played on
The Very Eye Of Night
Martin Duffy
The Very Eye Of Night
The Very Eye Of Night
Last played on
Crux
Martin Duffy
Crux
Crux
Last played on
