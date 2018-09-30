Nick AfoaBorn 1986
Nick Afoa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00d0d887-eceb-480c-9c60-86bc93f66cc4
Nick Afoa Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Afoa (born 1986 in Auckland) is a New Zealand tenor and former New Zealand age grade rugby player of Samoan and Croatian heritage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Afoa Tracks
Sort by
Endless Night/Proud of Your Boy
Nick Afoa
Endless Night/Proud of Your Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Endless Night/Proud of Your Boy
Performer
Last played on
He Lives , They Live
Shaun Escoffery
He Lives , They Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yf8n0.jpglink
He Lives , They Live
Last played on
Can You Feel The Love
Ava Brennan, Nick Afoa & BBC Concert Orchestra
Can You Feel The Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Can You Feel The Love
Last played on
Back to artist