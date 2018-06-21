Dan ForrestBorn 7 January 1978
Dan Forrest
1978-01-07
Dan Forrest Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Ernest Forrest Jr. (born January 7, 1978) is a composer, pianist, educator, and music editor.
In Paradisum
Dan Forrest
In Paradisum
In Paradisum
Ensemble
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
And Can it Be
Cantabelles & Dan Forrest
And Can it Be
And Can it Be
Performer
Last played on
