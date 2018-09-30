David SanbornBorn 30 July 1945
David Sanborn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4wh.jpg
1945-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00ce2ec6-5ccb-4dc3-ac89-08779926d2b3
David Sanborn Biography (Wikipedia)
David William Sanborn (born July 30, 1945) is an American alto saxophonist. Though Sanborn has worked in many genres, his solo recordings typically blend jazz with instrumental pop and R&B. He released his first solo album Taking Off in 1975, but has been playing the saxophone since before he was in high school.
One of the most commercially successful American saxophonists to earn prominence since the 1980s, Sanborn is described by critic Scott Yannow as "the most influential saxophonist on pop, R&B, and crossover players of the past 20 years." He is often identified with radio-friendly smooth jazz, but he has expressed a disinclination for the genre and his association with it.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Sanborn Tracks
Sort by
Bang Bang
David Sanborn
Bang Bang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Bang Bang
Last played on
La Restaurant
Brenda Russell
La Restaurant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
La Restaurant
Last played on
As We Speak
David Sanborn
As We Speak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
As We Speak
Last played on
Sugar
David Sanborn
Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Sugar
Last played on
More Than Friends
David Sanborn
More Than Friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
More Than Friends
Last played on
Love Is Not Enough
David Sanborn
Love Is Not Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Love Is Not Enough
Last played on
Ordinary People
David Sanborn
Ordinary People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Ordinary People
Last played on
Chicago song
David Sanborn
Chicago song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Chicago song
Last played on
When you smile
David Sanborn
When you smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
When you smile
Last played on
A La Verticale
David Sanborn
A La Verticale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
A La Verticale
Last played on
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
David Sanborn
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Last played on
Spanish Joint
David Sanborn
Spanish Joint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Spanish Joint
Last played on
Crosstown Traffic
The Gil Evans Orchestra
Crosstown Traffic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crosstown Traffic
Last played on
Follow Me (feat. David Sanborn)
Bob James
Follow Me (feat. David Sanborn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Follow Me (feat. David Sanborn)
Last played on
Senor Blues
David Sanborn
Senor Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Senor Blues
Last played on
The Chicago song
David Sanborn
The Chicago song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
The Chicago song
Last played on
Only Everything (for Genevieve)
David Sanborn
Only Everything (for Genevieve)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Only Everything (for Genevieve)
St Louis Blues
David Sanborn
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Capetown Fringe
David Sanborn
Capetown Fringe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Capetown Fringe
Brother Ray
David Sanborn
Brother Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Brother Ray
Everything Must Change
David Sanborn
Everything Must Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Everything Must Change
Ramblin'
David Sanborn
Ramblin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Ramblin'
Another Hand
David Sanborn
Another Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Another Hand
Wake Me Up `when It's over
David Sanborn
Wake Me Up `when It's over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Wake Me Up `when It's over
Lisa
David Sanborn
Lisa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Lisa
Funky Banana
David Sanborn
Funky Banana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Funky Banana
I Told You So
David Sanborn
I Told You So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
I Told You So
Last played on
Back Again
David Sanborn
Back Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Back Again
Last played on
Hallelujah I Love Her So
David Sanborn
Hallelujah I Love Her So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Hallelujah I Love Her So
Last played on
Spooky
David Sanborn
Spooky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Spooky
Last played on
You Don't Know Me (Feat Jools Holland)
David Sanborn
You Don't Know Me (Feat Jools Holland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
Playlists featuring David Sanborn
David Sanborn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist