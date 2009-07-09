Owen Temple (born September 4, 1976 in Kerrville, Texas) is an American folk and country music songwriter and musician based in Austin, Texas.

Work with producer and pedal steel guitar musician Lloyd Maines led to 1997's General Store and 1999's Passing Through. The year 2002 saw the release of the Phil Madeira-produced Right Here and Now.

In 2007 and 2011, Temple was a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist, and he was the winner of the 2007 B. W. Stevenson Songwriting Competition.

Two Thousand Miles, a fourth studio project, was produced by Maines and was released on January 22, 2008 on El Paisano Records. A review in Allmusic noted "great lyrics full of insight and plainspoken poetry."

A fifth studio album, Dollars and Dimes, was released June 9, 2009. It is a concept album focused on different regions of North America during hard times. In July 2009, the album was the No. 1 record on the Euro Americana Chart. In August 2009, the album was No. 5 on the Freeform American Roots chart.