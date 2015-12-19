Edwin McArthurBorn 24 September 1907. Died 24 February 1987
Edwin McArthur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00c2987b-b219-4cca-8a35-b6e5f2616f47
Edwin McArthur Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin McArthur (24 September 1907 – 24 February 1987) was an American classical music conductor, pianist and accompanist. From 1935 until his retirement in 1955 he was the usual accompanist of the Norwegian soprano Kirsten Flagstad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edwin McArthur Tracks
Sort by
Haugtussa
Edvard Grieg
Haugtussa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Haugtussa
Last played on
Night
Edwin McArthur
Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night
Last played on
Night
Edwin McArthur
Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night
Last played on
Back to artist