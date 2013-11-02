The Mighty TerrorBorn 13 January 1921. Died 14 March 2007
The Mighty Terror
1921-01-13
The Mighty Terror Biography (Wikipedia)
Fitzgerald Henry (13 January 1921 – 14 March 2007), better known as the Mighty Terror, was a Trinidadian calypsonian.
The Mighty Terror Tracks
Women Police In England
Brownskin Girl
