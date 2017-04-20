Regular Fries were an English electronica/rock group. Their style was surreal and infused with the space age. Although chart success eluded them they received rave reviews in the music media from NME, Rolling Stone and Loaded, who were once moved to call them "the best rock'n'roll band in the world"[citation needed]. On their split in March 2001 songwriter Paul Moody announced "We hate the charts and the charts hate us. We're off into the cosmos!".