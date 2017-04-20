Regular FriesFormed 1997. Disbanded 2001
Regular Fries
1997
Regular Fries Biography (Wikipedia)
Regular Fries were an English electronica/rock group. Their style was surreal and infused with the space age. Although chart success eluded them they received rave reviews in the music media from NME, Rolling Stone and Loaded, who were once moved to call them "the best rock'n'roll band in the world"[citation needed]. On their split in March 2001 songwriter Paul Moody announced "We hate the charts and the charts hate us. We're off into the cosmos!".
Regular Fries Tracks
Africa (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jul 2000)
Regular Fries
Wake Up (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jul 2000)
Regular Fries
Drowned World (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jul 2000)
Regular Fries
Blow A Fuse
Regular Fries
Mosh Maybe Moshed Man / Dust It Don't Bust It
Regular Fries
The Prayer / New Moon
Regular Fries
