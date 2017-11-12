Tally Koren is an Israeli-born international singer-songwriter and voiceover artist. In 2011, she received the London Fringe Awards for best Singer Songwriter and her single Beauty of the Duty (2011) was placed on the BBC Radio 2 playlist and subsequently played on over 100 radio stations around the globe. She is extremely passionate about using her music and voice as a harmonic means to bridge the gap between different cultures. In 2014, she hosted a concert – Music for Peace in the Middle East – where Palestinians, Iranians and Israeli artists performed on one stage and she received a prestigious award as an ‘Ambassador for Peace’ at the House of Commons. Her deeply felt understanding of the need to encourage integration between different cultures comes from her own personal multi-cultural upbringing from Syrian and Polish backgrounds. She completed a BA in Jewish Studies and Theology at Leo Baeck College and has a great interest in philosophy, different schools of mysticism, such as Kabbalah and she has an holistic approach to health and wellbeing.