Cancer BatsFormed May 2004
Cancer Bats
2004-05
Cancer Bats Biography (Wikipedia)
Cancer Bats are a Canadian hardcore punk band from Toronto, Ontario. They have released six studio albums and six extended plays. The band is composed of vocalist Liam Cormier, guitarist Scott Middleton, drummer Mike Peters and bassist Jaye R. Schwarzer. Cancer Bats take a wide variety of influences from heavy metal subgenres and fuse them into hardcore and punk rock, and also include elements of Southern rock. Their sound has thus been likened to sludge metal, as well as to that of metalcore bands such as Converge and Hatebreed. The members of Cancer Bats have also toured and recorded as a Black Sabbath cover band under the name Bat Sabbath.
Cancer Bats Tracks
Space and Time
Cancer Bats
Space and Time
Sabotage
Cancer Bats
Sabotage
Sabotage
Last played on
Satellites
Cancer Bats
Satellites
Satellites
Last played on
Bed Of Nails
Cancer Bats
Bed Of Nails
Bed Of Nails
Last played on
Winterpeg (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Cancer Bats
Winterpeg (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Brightest Days (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Cancer Bats
Brightest Days (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Gate Keeper (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Cancer Bats
Gate Keeper (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Space And Time (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
Cancer Bats
Space And Time (Radio 1 Session 11 May 2018)
We Run Free
Cancer Bats
We Run Free
We Run Free
Last played on
Gatekeeper
Cancer Bats
Gatekeeper
Gatekeeper
Last played on
Hail Destroyer
Cancer Bats
Hail Destroyer
Into The Void
Cancer Bats
Into The Void
Into The Void
Last played on
Lucifer's Rocking Chair
Cancer Bats
Lucifer's Rocking Chair
Cursed With A Conscience
Cancer Bats
Cursed With A Conscience
Buds
Cancer Bats
Buds
Buds
Last played on
Through And Through And Through
Cancer Bats
Through And Through And Through
Sabotage (Recorded live at BBC Maida Vale)
Cancer Bats
Sabotage (Recorded live at BBC Maida Vale)
Beelzebub
Cancer Bats
Beelzebub
Beelzebub
Last played on
True Zero (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
True Zero (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Beelzebub (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 6 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
Beelzebub (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 6 Nov 2014)
True Zero
Cancer Bats
True Zero
True Zero
Last played on
Lucifer's Rocking Chair (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
Lucifer's Rocking Chair (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Arsenic In The Year Of The Snake (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 6 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
Arsenic In The Year Of The Snake (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 6 Nov 2014)
Hail Destroyer (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
Hail Destroyer (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Satellites (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Cancer Bats
Satellites (Radio 1 Rock Show Session, 16 Nov 2014)
Shillelagh
Cancer Bats
Shillelagh
Shillelagh
Last played on
Arsenic In The Year Of The Snake
Cancer Bats
Arsenic In The Year Of The Snake
We Are The Undead
Cancer Bats
We Are The Undead
Bricks And Mortar
Cancer Bats
Bricks And Mortar
Bricks And Mortar
Last played on
Deathsmarch
Cancer Bats
Deathsmarch
Deathsmarch
Last played on
R.A.T.S
Cancer Bats
R.A.T.S
R.A.T.S
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Jan
2019
Cancer Bats, Bleed From Within and Underside
West End Centre, Reading, UK
22
Jan
2019
Cancer Bats, Bleed From Within and Underside
The Forum, Brighton, UK
23
Jan
2019
Cancer Bats, Bleed From Within and Underside
The Haunt, Brighton, UK
24
Jan
2019
Cancer Bats, Bleed From Within
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
25
Jan
2019
Cancer Bats
Sub89, Reading, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T19:27:30
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
