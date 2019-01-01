Joseph Hill Whedon (born June 23, 1964) is an American screenwriter, director, producer, comic book writer, and composer. He is the founder of Mutant Enemy Productions and co-founder of Bellwether Pictures, and is best known as the creator of several television series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003), Angel (1999–2004), Firefly (2002), Dollhouse (2009–10), and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013–present).

Whedon co-wrote the Pixar animated film Toy Story (1995), wrote and directed the Firefly film continuation Serenity (2005), co-wrote and directed the Internet miniseries Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (2008), and co-wrote and produced the horror comedy film The Cabin in the Woods (2012). He wrote and directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films The Avengers (2012) and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and also co-wrote the script for the DC Extended Universe superhero film Justice League (2017), for which he also served as director on reshoots.