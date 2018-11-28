Wizz JonesBorn 25 April 1939
Wizz Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00b5d824-c6c3-4432-9eb7-d672acd26385
Wizz Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Ronald Jones (born 25 April 1939, Thornton Heath, Croydon, Surrey), better-known as Wizz Jones, is an English acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has been performing since the late 1950s and recording from 1965 to the present. He has worked with many of the notable guitarists of the British folk revival, such as John Renbourn and Bert Jansch.
Wizz Jones Tracks
Poacher's Moon
Wizz Jones
Poacher's Moon
Happiness Was Free
Wizz Jones
Happiness Was Free
Old Fashioned Shotgun Wedding
Ralph McTell
Old Fashioned Shotgun Wedding
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Ralph McTell
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
How Happy I Am
Ralph McTell
How Happy I Am
Any Old Time
Ralph McTell
Any Old Time
Shall I Wake You From Your Sleep?
Ralph McTell
Shall I Wake You From Your Sleep?
Stealin'
Ralph McTell
Stealin'
Ghost Riders In The Sky
Wizz Jones
Ghost Riders In The Sky
One Grain Of Sand
Wizz Jones
One Grain Of Sand
When I Leave Berlin
Wizz Jones
When I Leave Berlin
The New Moon's Arms
Wizz Jones
The New Moon's Arms
Long Black Veil
Ralph McTell
Long Black Veil
Louise
Ralph McTell
Louise
In Stormy Weather
Wizz Jones
In Stormy Weather
Railroad Boy
Wizz Jones
Railroad Boy
Beware of Charming Friends
Wizz Jones
Beware of Charming Friends
Tell Her You Love Her Right Now
Wizz Jones
Tell Her You Love Her Right Now
First Song
Ralph McTell
First Song
Another Christmas With You
Wizz Jones
Another Christmas With You
Buckets Of Rain
John Renbourn
Buckets Of Rain
Hey, Hey
John Renbourn
Hey, Hey
Diamond Joe
Ralph McTell
Diamond Joe
Corrine's Blues
Wizz Jones
Corrine's Blues
Guitar Shuffle
Wizz & Wizz Jones
Guitar Shuffle
Shuckin Sugar
Wizz Jones
Shuckin Sugar
Omie Wise
Wizz Jones
Omie Wise
High Days
Wizz Jones
High Days
The Glory of Love
Wizz Jones
The Glory of Love
City of the Angels
Wizz Jones
City of the Angels
Hey Hey/Shuckin' Sugar
Wizz Jones
Hey Hey/Shuckin' Sugar
