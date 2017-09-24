ShaiR&B soul quartet. Formed 1992
Shai
1992
Shai Biography (Wikipedia)
Shai is an American 1990s vocal R&B/soul quartet. Their biggest hit was "If I Ever Fall in Love", which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
I Don't Wanna Be Alone (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Keep Clicking (feat. Shai)
If I Ever Fall In Love
If I Ever Fall In Love (Cobra Krames & Dirtyfinger Remix)
I Don't Wanna Be Alone (Remix) Feat. Jay Z
If I Ever Fall In Love Again
