Inger Dam-Jensen (born 13 March 1964 in Fredriksberg) is a Danish operatic soprano. In 1993 she won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition. For the last two decades she has appeared in leading roles at the Royal Danish Theatre on a regular basis. She has also appeared as a guest artist with Paris Opera and the Royal Opera, London among other major opera companies.
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
The Magic Flute (Pa... pa... pa...)
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Rued Langgaard
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Music of the spheres for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Ruhe Sanft (Zaide)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ruhe Sanft (Zaide)
Ruhe Sanft (Zaide)
Six Brentano Lieder, Op. 68
Richard Strauss
Six Brentano Lieder, Op. 68
Six Brentano Lieder, Op. 68
Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs
Four Last Songs
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra
Four Last Songs (BBC Proms 2014)
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs (BBC Proms 2014)
Four Last Songs (BBC Proms 2014)
Four Last Songs
Vasily Petrenko
Four Last Songs
Four Last Songs
Four Last Songs
Vasily Petrenko
Four Last Songs
Four Last Songs
Symphony No. 2 in E Flat Major (BBC Proms 2014)
Edward Elgar
Symphony No. 2 in E Flat Major (BBC Proms 2014)
Symphony No. 2 in E Flat Major (BBC Proms 2014)
Solveig's Song
Inger Dam-Jensen
Solveig's Song
Solveig's Song
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-31T19:31:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x687r.jpg
31
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Singers at the Proms: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-31T19:31:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x687r.jpg
31
Jul
2014
BBC Singers at the Proms: Prom 19: R. Strauss & Elgar
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Strauss - Tod und Verklärung
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9z5d4
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-02-01T19:31:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48ng.jpg
1
Feb
2014
BBC Philharmonic 2013-14 Season: Strauss - Tod und Verklärung
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2010: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eccmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-11T19:31:35
11
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecn2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-19T19:31:35
19
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
