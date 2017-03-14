Chieko BaishoBorn 29 June 1941
Chieko Baisho
1941-06-29
Chieko Baisho Biography (Wikipedia)
Chieko Baisho (倍賞 千恵子 Baishō Chieko, born June 29, 1941) is a Japanese actress and singer.
In Japan, she is well known for her performance as Sakura in the Otoko wa Tsurai yo series from 1969 until 1995. In addition, she has acted in many films directed by Yōji Yamada since the 1960s. She won the award for best actress at the 5th Hochi Film Award for A Distant Cry from Spring.
