Y Bandana is a Welsh language alternative rock band that formed in Caernarfon in 2007. The band is composed of brothers Tomos Owens (keyboard) and Siôn Owens (bass guitar), their cousin Gwilym Bowen Rhys (lead vocals, guitar) and Robin Jones (percussion). They are known for combining humorous lyrics with catchy melodies.

The band have achieved great success in the Welsh language rock scene and have been the recipients of numerous awards, including awards from the Welsh-language magazine "Y Selar" for best song three years running ("Cân y Tân" 2010, "Wyt ti'n nabod Mr Pei?" 2011, "Heno yn yr Anglesey" 2012) and best band three times in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as well as the award for best single 2012. They featured frequently at the Maes B festival during the annual National Eisteddfod, with their ninth consecutive - and final - appearance in August 2016 at Abergavenny. Shortly before the Eisteddfod, the band announced they will disband at the end of the year, with their last gig performed in their hometown in October 2016.