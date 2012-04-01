Oli.PBorn 10 August 1978
Oli.P Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Alexander Reinhard Petszokat (born 10 August 1978, in Berlin), better known by his stage name Oli.P, is a German singer, actor and television presenter.
Petszokat, whose father Reinhard Petszokat was a policeman, began ballroom dancing at the age of ten. His biggest dance success was in 1995 as a participant in the winning team for the Youth Cup team of the Dance Sport Federation of North Rhine-Westphalia eV.
Weekend Rap Up
Oli.P
Weekend Rap Up
Weekend Rap Up
Weekend Rap up 290112
