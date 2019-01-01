Los Chamos were a Venezuelan music group, formed in Caracas, Venezuela in 1979. Los Chamos were made up of six members.

In 1982, they released their second album, which spanned the international hit, Canta Chamos. This hit led them to sing at Mexico's Estadio Azteca, among others. After a third album released in 1983, four group members alleged poor working conditions and left to pursue other musical endeavors. Four more boys were brought in to form Los Chamos' line up, and another album was released. The sudden, drastic line up change and new album weren't as positively received by the public, and Los Chamos dissolved soon after. They tried their hand at a fifth release in 1990, with six new members, but it went nowhere, and after that, Los Chamos officially called it quits.

Some of the former members relocated to Spain and some others to Miami.