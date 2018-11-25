Chantay SavageBorn 16 July 1971
Chantay Savage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00a75169-fcb3-44e8-8646-545935d41516
Chantay Savage Biography (Wikipedia)
Chantay Savage (born July 16, 1971) is an American R&B/dance singer. She experienced some success in the 1990s on various Billboard singles charts, one of which was "I Will Survive", a reworking of the Gloria Gaynor hit song.
Although Savage has not scored any major US hits on the pop charts, she has scored hits on other US charts such as the Dance chart and R&B chart. In total, Savage has spent 452 weeks on various Billboard singles charts, and her albums have spent a total of 81 weeks on various Billboard charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chantay Savage Tracks
Sort by
I Will Survive (Silks Old Skool Remix clean vsn) - Chantay Savage
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Silks Old Skool Remix clean vsn) - Chantay Savage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive (Silk's Old Skool Extended Remix With Clean Rap)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Silk's Old Skool Extended Remix With Clean Rap)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive
Last played on
I Will Survive (Silks Old Skool Remix)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Silks Old Skool Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive (Remix) (feat. Common)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Remix) (feat. Common)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkb4.jpglink
I Will Survive (Remix) (feat. Common)
Last played on
Summer RnB mix
Chantay Savage
Summer RnB mix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer RnB mix
Last played on
I Will Survive (Remix)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive (Remix)
Last played on
I Will Survive (Feat. Common)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Feat. Common)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive (Feat. Common)
Last played on
I Will Survive (Kissy Klub Version)
Chantay Savage
I Will Survive (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Chantay Savage Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist