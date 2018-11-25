Chantay Savage (born July 16, 1971) is an American R&B/dance singer. She experienced some success in the 1990s on various Billboard singles charts, one of which was "I Will Survive", a reworking of the Gloria Gaynor hit song.

Although Savage has not scored any major US hits on the pop charts, she has scored hits on other US charts such as the Dance chart and R&B chart. In total, Savage has spent 452 weeks on various Billboard singles charts, and her albums have spent a total of 81 weeks on various Billboard charts.