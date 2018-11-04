Big Ali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00a3eec9-fd81-48bb-b1ee-d61c6797d8e4
Big Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali Fitzgerald Moore (born February 25, 1978), known professionally as Big Ali, and formerly known as Breakingz and Grimer, is an American singer-songwriter, DJ, and rapper born in Queens, New York. He has been based in Paris, France since 2001. He is signed to Up Music, a Warner Music label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Ali Tracks
Sort by
King Is Back (feat. Big Ali)
SNAILS
King Is Back (feat. Big Ali)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Is Back (feat. Big Ali)
Last played on
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9q.jpglink
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
Last played on
Rock This Party
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw9q.jpglink
Rock This Party
Last played on
Dancehall Dances
Ding Dong
Dancehall Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancehall Dances
Last played on
Big Ali Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist