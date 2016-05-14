Heitor Teixeira Pereira (born November 29, 1960), or Heitor TP, is a Brazilian composer, who played with Simply Red and several famous musicians, like Elton John, Rod Stewart, k.d. lang and Jack Johnson; and is currently working as a film music composer at Hans Zimmer's studio. Although primarily a guitarist, he also provided backing vocals live for the Simply Red song "Thrill Me".

In 1994, he released a solo album in the UK called Heitor TP, which featured guest appearance from Mick Hucknall on the track "Manchester". Heitor left Simply Red to concentrate on his solo career. He played guitar and composed additional music for soundtracks like Gladiator, Mission: Impossible 2, The Road to El Dorado, I Am Sam, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and Madagascar.

In 2003, Pereira contributed the song "Remember Me" for the soundtrack for Something's Gotta Give.

In 2006, Heitor Pereira won a Grammy Award for 'Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying a Vocalist' on a version of the song "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?" by Chris Botti and Sting.