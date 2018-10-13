Brett JamesAmerican singer, songwriter and record producer. Born 5 June 1968
Brett James Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett James Cornelius (born June 5, 1968) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer based in Nashville. James' compositions have been credited on 494 recordings by a wide variety of artists.Signed to Career Records (a division of Arista Nashville) as a solo artist in 1995, James charted three singles and released a self-titled debut album that year. He returned to Arista as a recording artist in 2002, releasing two more singles.
Since the early 2000s, James has become known primarily as a songwriter for other country and pop music artists. Among his compositions is Carrie Underwood's 2006 number-one hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel", which received Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. His writers' credits also include number-one hits for Jessica Andrews, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Rodney Atkins, and Jason Aldean.
